Greenfield Police Department reports

Jan. 30
INCIDENTS:
At 5:38 p.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Waddell Street in reference to a domestic dispute. James Pagett, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, child endangerment and drug paraphernalia. Christie McIntosh, 29, Greenfield, arrested for domestic violence and child endangerment.
At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Pine Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Krista Couch, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Jan. 31
ARRESTS/CITATIONS:
Sheila Crawford, 52, South Salem, was arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
INCIDENT:
At 8:23 a.m., an officer received a report of threats and or harassment in the 1000 block of North Washington Street.