Greenfield Police Department reports

Jan. 30

INCIDENTS:

At 5:38 p.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Waddell Street in reference to a domestic dispute. James Pagett, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, child endangerment and drug paraphernalia. Christie McIntosh, 29, Greenfield, arrested for domestic violence and child endangerment.

At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Pine Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Krista Couch, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Jan. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

Sheila Crawford, 52, South Salem, was arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT:

At 8:23 a.m., an officer received a report of threats and or harassment in the 1000 block of North Washington Street.