Cornelius, Vosper honored at Lincoln Day Dinner

The Highland County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the 1st United Methodist Church Robson Hall in Hillsboro with a large crowd in attendance.

Jane Timken, chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, was the main speaker. She thanked Highland County Republicans for their great support during the last statewide elections and the importance of re-electing President Trump in 2020.

Three outstanding republicans were honored. The Republican Woman of the Year award was given by the Republican Women’s Club to Elinor Cornelius for her volunteer work at headquarters, her civic contributions to the VFW Auxiliary and Emblem Club, and other activities throughout her career. It was noted by Shawn Priest in the presentation of the award to Cornelius that she has displayed “grace, gratitude and grit” in all her endeavors.

The Outstanding Republican of the Year award was presented to Jan Vosper, a lifelong Republican and member of various clubs in the area. She served in the Air Force, where she met her husband and as a military family they were assigned to many posts, including the Pentagon. Her devotion to the party and her passion to elect Republicans was noted by Bill Fawley, the presenter, and especially her interest in races across the nation.

Special recognition for 30 years of service was given to Judge Bill Harsha upon his retirement last week from the 4th District Court of Appeals that includes Highland County. Harsha was unable to attend due to family concerns so the recognition gift was presented to his successor, Judge Mike Hess.

Approximately 175 attended the event and enjoyed the opportunity to speak with local and county officials, state officials, including Supreme Court Justices Judge Pat DeWine and Judge Pat Fisher, State Senator Bob Peterson, State Representative Shane Wilkin, 4th District Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith, Court of Appeals Judge Matt McFarland and Judge Mike Hess. Representatives for U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Brad Wenstrup were also present.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Party.

Elinor Cornelius, left, is presented with a wreath by Shawn Priest in honor of Cornelius being named Republican Woman of the Year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Cornelius-pic-1.jpg Elinor Cornelius, left, is presented with a wreath by Shawn Priest in honor of Cornelius being named Republican Woman of the Year. Submitted photo Jan Vosper received the Outstanding Republican of the Year Award presented by Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Vosper-pic-1.jpg Jan Vosper received the Outstanding Republican of the Year Award presented by Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley. Submitted photo