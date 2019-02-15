Historical society seeking hall of fame nominations

The Highland County Historical Society is accepting applications for the its 2019 hall of fame inductees.

The Highland County Hall of Fame recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond. By recognizing these individuals, the hall of fame will stimulate interest in, and an appreciation for, the value of the history of this county and its citizens.

Nominees may have made their contribution to society or in any of the following fields: Arts and Entertainment (performer, musician, actor, writer or related field); Enterprise (science, medicine, business, philanthropy); Sports (athletes, coaches, officials or administrators); Leadership (in education, government, military, etc.).

Any a member of the Highland County Historical Society can nominate an individual for the hall of fame. The criteria and guidelines for nominations can also be found in the application.

Applications may be obtained from the historical society website —www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com — or from any local library. Completed applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope and mailed or delivered to: Highland House, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, no later than 4 p.m. June 1, 2019.

For those individuals selected, there will be a ceremony at the Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, followed by a reception at the Highland House, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

Submitted by Nancy Wisecup, Highland County Historical Society.