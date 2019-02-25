Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Feb. 18-24, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 292 911 calls, answered 130 requests for service, dispatched 161 fire and EMS runs, took 33 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

At 12:37 a.m. on Feb. 18 the sheriff’s office received a call from a business in the 8100 block of U.S. Route 50. An employee reported a female customer causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. A deputy responded to the scene and removed the disruptive person from the premises. She was given a ride to her residence in Hillsboro. No charges were filed.

On Feb. 19 at 1:54 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a Walker Road residence reporting a domestic disturbance. Deputies were dispatched to investigate. James Lee Nelson Cox, 51, and Arron Ann Wright, 35, were arrested on one count of assault. Wright was also charged with disorderly conduct.

A deputy is currently investigating a theft that occurred at a residence in the 6000 block of Heathermoore Trail. The homeowner called the sheriff’s office at 12:46 p.m. on Feb. 21 after discovering several items missing.

A Beechwood Lane resident called the sheriff’s office at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 23 to report a neighbor dispute. A disagreement between two males led to threats of physical violence. The suspect fled the area prior to law enforcement arriving. A deputy took an offense report and charges have been filed for menacing and criminal trespass.