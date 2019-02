The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Arnold, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dylon Fisher, 24, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for speed.

Melanie Bracken, 58, of Peebles, was issued a citation for speed.

Ricky Carter, 60, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for turning in roadway prohibited (u-turn).