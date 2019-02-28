Two new clubs coming to Hillsboro library

March is another month of firsts at the Hillsboro library.

“Earlier this year we introduced a new book club and a new bimonthly e-newsletter,” said Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson. “This month, we’re starting up two brand new clubs, as well as two monthly family nights.”

On Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. the very first Tween and Teen Make-And-Create Club will meet. The club is for patrons ages 10-17. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

“The idea of the Make-And-Create Club is to encourage young people to get creative, to think outside of the box, and to try something new,” Davidson said. “Basically, if you can ‘make and create’ it, then you can be a part of this club.”

On March 5, tweens and teens will be making their own journals with collage covers. “We will provide the composition books, as well as a variety of collage-making materials such as magazines, comic books and washi tape. Participants are encouraged to bring any other materials they would like to include on their covers,” Davidson said.

She added that crafts are only the beginning of the Make-And-Create Club.

“We’re going to base the club around the participants’ interests. Whether it’s photography, drawing, music, writing — the sky is the limit,” Davidson said.

The library’s other new club will be a Scrapbooking Club. On Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. adult patrons are invited to bring their scrapbooks and work on their projects with fellow scrapbookers.

“The library will provide materials such as paper, letter stickers and more, but patrons can also bring their own items to use,” Davidson said.

In addition to these two new clubs, she said, “We’re also really excited about introducing our Family Nights. These will be held on the second Thursday of each month and the last Tuesday of every month, and each night will have a different theme.”

Thursday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. will be the library’s first Family Story Hour. Kids preschool through elementary ages are invited to come enjoy a story and craft with their families.

Then on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. there will be a Family Night for families with older kids. “We’re kicking it off with a bracket-style ‘Family Feud’ game,” Davidson said. “We hosted a ‘Family Feud’ night this past November and it was a huge hit.”

March’s Family Night will also have spots for four families, with five players on each team.

“The spots are first-come, first-served,” Davidson added.

These programs are added to the library’s current roster, which includes five other adult clubs. Those are: Writing Workshop on Monday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m.; Fandom Club on Monday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m.; BYO-Book Club on Wednesday, March 13, at 6 p.m.; Comic Book Club on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.; and Write-Away Club on Monday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Davidson explained the different clubs. “During Writing Workshop, we watch DVD lessons on the writing process, which were generously donated by a patron. Fandom Club is a time for fans to come and enjoy their favorite shows, books, movies and comics with fellow fans. March’s theme is Percy Jackson.

“BYO-Book Club is a chance for readers to get together, but without actual assigned reading. We pick a theme each month, and everyone picks a book within that theme. March’s theme is ‘A Book with an Animal in the Title.’”

“Comic Book Club is just like a regular book club, except we all read a graphic novel. For March, we are reading Marvel’s ‘Original Sin: Who Shot the Watcher?’ “During Write-Away Club, local writers — published and unpublished — get together and talk about their current writing projects. They share excerpts and get feedback, or they ask for advice or discuss some road blocks they’re having. It’s a wonderful, very supportive group of people.”

In addition to these clubs and programs, Davidson said the library is also hosting a Lucky Day Bookmark Challenge. Special green bookmarks have been hidden in different books throughout the library. Patrons who find them in books they check out will be entered for a prize. The contest will run until Monday, March 18 (the day after St. Patrick’s Day).

Also, in the children’s library, patrons are invited to vote for their favorite Dr. Seuss books in a March Madness bracket. Voting will be held every week.

For more information on these and other programs at the Hillsboro library or any of the Highland County District Library branches, visit www.highlandcolibrary.org, like “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or search “HCDL” (hcdlibraryohio) on Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. To sign up for the library’s e-newsletter, visit the library’s website.

Family Nights will have Dr. Seuss, ‘Family Feud’ themes