Over the Rhine concert celebrates new album

Over the Rhine, an area band with Highland County roots, will celebrate the release of its latest album at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington on Friday, March 15.

Husband-wife duo Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist, who moved to Highland County in 2005 and later established a farm and musical retreat in Clinton County, are releasing their first new music in four years with the album Love & Revelation.

Detweiler said the band decided to hold a pop-up concert to celebrate the album’s release.

“We were feeling spontaneous and we didn’t have a concert booked on the day of the release,” said Detweiler. “So, Karin and I got to talking one evening, we thought, ‘Why don’t we just drive 15 minutes up the road and play our release concert in Wilmington at the beautiful Murphy Theatre?’”

Brenna Sexton, tour publicist for All Eyes Media, described the album as “really beautiful and emersive.”

“The emotionally-charged tracks are full of grief, but like much of (Over the Rhine’s) music, have a strong undercurrent of positivity and hope for the future,” she said.

Detweiler said each of the band’s albums reflects a particular chapter in their lives and he hopes that each one is somewhat unique.

“Love & Revelation is the musical embodiment of our lives in 2019,” he said.

Sexton said the album is “a thoughtful and intelligent take on grief, as the pair navigate personal loss and contemplate the future after America’s recent directional shift. Featuring tracks that are both soulful and haunting, their music is delivered with strength and empathy through Bergquist’s warm vocals, showcasing the pair’s timeless craft and understated, yet powerful sound that continues to resonate.”

Detweiler has always viewed music as therapeutic, he said, and he hopes that as people listen to Over the Rhine’s music, they realize they’re not alone with how they feel.

Joining the band on stage will be musicians Detweiler described as some of the best in the country, including: Jay Bellerose, a drummer who has toured and recorded for Alison Krauss among others; Jennifer Condos on bass, who played with the likes of Stevie Nicks and Ray La Montagne; multi-instrumentalist Bradley Meinerding, who has played with Over the Rhine for more than four years; and Dan Dorff, who has toured with many musicians. This will be one of the first times he has played with Over the Rhine on stage.

Following a run of shows this spring, Over the Rhine will host the fourth annual Nowhere Else Festival over Memorial Day weekend on the band’s farm in Martinsville. The event brings together more than 1,000 fans and friends for a weekend of music, art and conversation.

To get tickets, call the Murphy at 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org, or visit overtherhine.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Shown are Linford Detweiler, left, and Karen Bergquist, right. Detweiler and Bergquist make up Over the Rhine, an area band.

Group has Highland Co. roots; Wilmington performance is March 15