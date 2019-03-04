4-car crash shuts down U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro Sunday

Slick roads on Sunday caused a number of accidents in Highland County, one of which involved four vehicles and shut down U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro for two hours, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials said a four-car accident on U.S. Route 50 on a hill just east of town was apparently a chain reaction caused by the slippery roadway.

A dispatcher said the road was closed from about 3:45 p.m. until 5:33 p.m.

A photo that circulated on Facebook Sunday and Monday showed what appeared to be two vehicles off the road in the area and a law enforcement cruiser blocking the road.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Lt. Branden Jackman said there were no injuries reported.

A winter weather system brought snow and low temperatures to the area over the weekend, and the cold is likely to stick around for the next few days, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service calls for high temperatures in the upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the teens, then high temperatures will rise into the 30s Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

HCSO: Slick roads caused chain reaction