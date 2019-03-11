SR 138, SR 124 will be closed

Through the week ending March 16, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring longterm lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

MARCH 12-13 — SR 138 (Greenfield Pike) will be closed between North High Street and North East Street at Hillsboro for a two-day culvert replacement project by the City of Hillsboro Street Department. The route will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and while it is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of North East Street.

MARCH 12 and 13 — SR 124 will be closed at Prospect Road during daytime, working hours for a culvert replacement project. The route will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the route open to evening and overnight travel. Prospect Road will remain open during the first day of the project; however, it will be closed at its junction with SR 124 on Wednesday, March 13. During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured via SR 73 and SR 41.

A realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, has been suspended for the winter months, and the route is open to traffic. Restrictions on other affected roadways have been lifted, as well. Crews will return to the site in the spring to complete the project, and all work is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2019.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.