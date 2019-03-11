Hillsboro City Council President Lee Koogler resigns

Hillsboro City Council President Lee Koogler resigned from his position effective Monday night in a letter to council, citing health concerns and family considerations.

In the letter, read aloud by council President Pro Tempore Justin Harsha at the outset of council’s March meeting, Koogler said he had decided it was time to pay closer attention to himself and his family, and that his resignation was effective immediately.

Koogler said in the letter that he would make no further public comment.

Council voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

Harsha thanked Koogler for his service to the city.

Koogler has served on city council since 2006 and as council president since 2010. He was elected to council at-large in 2005, then ran for president of council and won that seat for the first time in 2009.

Cites attention to health and family as primary reasons