SR 124 will be closed another day

Due to an unforeseen construction issue, a culvert replacement project on SR 124 in Highland County has been delayed, and the route will remain closed through Wednesday.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Highland County maintenance facility are working to replace a culvert at the junction of SR 124 and Prospect Road, but after cuts were made in the pavement, it was found that the culvert was encased in concrete, thereby requiring more work to remove and replace the pipe.

As a result, SR 124 remained closed through the remainder of Tuesday, and until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, or until all work is completed. In addition, Prospect Road remained open Tuesday, but it will be closed Wednesday as originally planned for the two-day project.

During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured via SR 73 and SR 41.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.