Lunch With Easter Bunny

Around 25 years ago the mother of a special needs child approached Linda Allen, telling her it would be nice to have an Easter egg hunt where her son could find an egg. Not one to let an opportunity to help a special needs child pass, Allen launched SATH’s Lunch With The Easter Bunny.

The event will take place again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Hopewell Center, located at 5350 W. New Market Rd., south of Hillsboro.

“I was asking some parents about some programs they’d like to see happen that maybe their kids can’t participant in,” said Allen, the longtime executive director of SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped). “A mother said to me that she took her son to an Easter egg hunt every year, but he couldn’t compete for eggs. She said, ‘It would really be nice if you had an event where kids in wheelchairs could hunt eggs, as well as other kids.’”

Every year since, all the activities at SATH’s Lunch With The Easter Bunny are planned so special needs kids can participate, although Allen noted that the event is open to anyone of any age.

She said the Lunch With The Easter Bunny is not a money maker for SATH, but is held so special needs children can feel like other kids.

The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m. The menu will include hot dogs, pulled pork, egg salad, chips and a variety of finger foods.

“We know a lot of the people eating are going to be little so we plan the food toward things like little finger foods that they like,” Allen said.

In addition to lunch, kids will be able to make an Easter craft, decorate eggs, have their picture taken with the Easter bunny, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be an Easter egg hunt in four different age groups. There will be special eggs hidden for each age group that can be redeemed for special prizes.

The event will be pretty much the same it has been for years, Allen said, but there will be some new, large cardboard cutouts of things like rabbits and chickens that kids can poke their heads through to have their picture taken.

Allen said there will be raffles throughout the event with some nice prizes.

Those participating are asked to bring a basket or a bag to keep their eggs in.

The cost is $8 per child and $5 per adult.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling Allen at 937-366-6657 (daytime) or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 (evenings). If you would like to make a reservation and pay online, visit www.kampdovetail.com.

The deadline to register is April 12.

“It’s a fun day and good meal,” Allen said. “Come on out and enjoy the kids hunting thousands of Easter eggs.”

