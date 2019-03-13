Plaque honors locals killed in Vietnam

A Vietnam War veterans tribute plaque, which honors the 10 soldiers from Highland County who didn’t come home from the war in Southeast Asia, hangs in the lounge of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161 in Hillsboro. Highland County Veterans Honor Guard representative Gerold Wilkin said it is his hope that the plaque, made from sycamore and designed by Danny Hoop of Sinking Spring, will be displayed in various buildings throughout the county as a way to honor and remember those native sons that were killed in action while serving in Vietnam.

A Vietnam War veterans tribute plaque, which honors the 10 soldiers from Highland County who didn’t come home from the war in Southeast Asia, hangs in the lounge of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161 in Hillsboro. Highland County Veterans Honor Guard representative Gerold Wilkin said it is his hope that the plaque, made from sycamore and designed by Danny Hoop of Sinking Spring, will be displayed in various buildings throughout the county as a way to honor and remember those native sons that were killed in action while serving in Vietnam.