Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of March 11-17, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 299 911 calls, answered 121 requests for service, dispatched 120 fire and EMS runs, took 34 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

At 2:06 a.m. on March 11 a citizen in East Monroe called the sheriff’s office to report the theft of a handgun. A deputy was dispatched to the residence to investigate. An offense report was taken and the incident remains under investigation.

On March 14 at 9:17 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a residence on Hollowtown Road. The caller reported an 18-year-old male causing a disturbance. A deputy responded to the scene and arrested Chanse N. Osborn for domestic menacing.

A Cave Road resident came to the Highland County Justice Center at 3:07 p.m. on March 17 to report a theft of firearms from his residence. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.

At 6:38 p.m. on March 17 a resident of Pea Ridge Court called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle parked at a neighbor’s home. Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect vehicle. Corey Erbe, 19, of Mount Orab, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment from Highland County Common Pleas Court. Additional charges are likely to follow.