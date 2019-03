The Highland County Republican Women’s Club is offering a pair of $500 scholarships to assist any Highland County senior planning to further their education in the fall.

Claudia Klein, the secretary/treasurer of the organization, told The Times-Gazette the qualifications to apply are simple — the student must be a graduating senior, have plans to go to college and be a Highland County resident, even if they attend an out of county school district.

She added the scholarships are open to all graduating seniors who attend any of the five Highland County public school districts, Hillsboro Christian Academy or any student who is home schooled.

“The counselors in all the area schools have the information and applications,” Klein said. “And all the student has to do is fill it out and mail it to us along with a 100-word or less essay telling us of their involvement in the community and what their plans are for college.”

Political affiliation isn’t a consideration for the scholarship, she said, adding that the organization’s three-member scholarship committee will evaluate the applications on the grounds of merit, sincerity, qualifications and need.

Kristy Greer is a member of the Women’s Club and one of the three that sit on the scholarship committee. She said the scholarship is in memory of Margaret van Frank, a longtime resident and a member of the Highland County Republican Party.

“It’s a nonrenewable $500 scholarship to a qualifying, graduating senior who plans to attend a college to further their education,” she said. “This past Saturday we voted to award two scholarships this year, and we hope to keep doing that every year from now on.”

She said that after all the applications had been received, there will be an interview process where the student could share what they have done in high school and in the community where they live, and unlike many scholarships, there is no minimum GPA requirement.

Applications are available at all of the Highland County high school guidance counselor offices. Once they are filled out they can be mailed to Highland County Republican Women’s Club, attn.: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 616, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 1, with the scholarship winners to be announced on Wednesday, May 1.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Guidance counselors like Fairfield Local High School's Debbie Mangus have the applications and information for the various scholarships available to graduating seniors this year.

Republican Women’s Club says applications due by April 1