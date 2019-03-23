A large lamb, foxes and a missed Final Four shot

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a child from Cherry Fork died after biting his tongue in a fall. The child had a condition that prevents blood from clotting.

The county health board was discussing quarantining all dogs that had not been immunized against rabies.

A rural electrification project was underway on SR 28 between Highland and New Vienna. A crew of men was busy digging holes for light poles along the route.

The New Burlington saw mill in Clinton County was completely destroyed by fire.

A&P Food Stores advertised flour for $1.09 per 24-pound bag, walnuts for 19 cents per pound, corn flakes for 22 cents and red salmon for 23 cents per can.

Famous Store advertised pre-Easter sales: Rayon undies for 25 cents, rayon socks for 10 cents and Easter candies for 5 cents.

New Rand theaters in Lynchburg and Greenfield advertised showings of “Doctor Bull” and “Dick Tracy.”

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported students at Hillsboro, Marshall, Mowrystown, Buford and Sinking Spring were examined for tuberculosis.

Three people were injured in a car accident between Winchester and Macon, one of whom sustained “two beautiful black eyes.”

Two hundred and fifty men returned to their jobs after a strike at Division 9 of the State Highway Department.

County commissioners announced there was still money available to pay a $2 bounty for foxes killed in the county. The payments were to be made when foxes’ feet were presented at official offices as required.

Two Greenfield residents died from burns sustained in a basement explosion caused by naphtha that blew up.

A 16-year-old fugitive from the Boys’ Industrial School in Lancaster was apprehended at the Tom and Dick Restaurant in Greenfield.

A Sardinia-area farmer reported a ewe belonging to his flock of sheep had given birth to a lamb weighing 15 and a half pounds.

Pork sausage was 42 cents per pound at Schaefer’s Super Markets, hog lard was 37 cents per pound, smoked picnic hams were 48 cents per pound and full cream cheese was 49 cents per pound.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported the following injuries were treated at the hospital: injured nose at school, cut head, dog bite, injured hand on stapler, injured thumb in car door, injured hand in door.

Thieves made off with tape recorders and several small office supplies from an area school.

Hillsboro Dry Goods Store on East Main Street advertised bath towels for $1, hand-guest towels for 50 cents and wash cloths for 50 cents per pair.

The Chakeres Colony Theatre advertised a “giant all-night movie marathon,” featuring “Vanishing Point,” “The Baby Maker,” “Coogan’s Bluff” and “Private Duty Nurses.”

Kaufman’s advertised specials on OshKosh (B’Gosh) matched sets for men in olive, navy, gray and green.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported residents returning to their flood-damaged homes in Southern Ohio were worried about problems caused by mold, mildew and other fungi, according to health officials.

The Highland County chapter of the Friends of the National Rifle Association was set to hold its third annual banquet on a Saturday.

U.S. Rep. John Kasich was stepping up his political activities to find out whether he had support for a presidential bid in 2000.

Bob & Carl’s advertised flour sack towels, tea lights and red clay pots for $1.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians’ Final Four bid fell short when Columbus Mifflin outlasted the Tribe, 54-45, in a game that was closer than the final score indicates.

A car fire and a field fire kept emergency crews busy on St. Patrick’s Day.

A look back at news items through the years