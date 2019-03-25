HCSO offers $1K reward for robbery information

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who police say robbed the First Stop gas station on U.S. Route 50 in Allensburg.

Sheriff Donnie Barrera took to social media over the weekend to offer the reward, and confirmed Monday that the offer stands.

Barrera said investigators are working on leads and that there was nothing new to report in the probe.

“They’re still working on it pretty hard,” he said, and “we’ve reached a lot of people.”

Authorities have been seeking the male suspect since the robbery occurred Sunday, March 17 at about 8:30 p.m.

Barrera previously told The Times-Gazette that the suspect, who cops say used a pistol to rob the gas station, is considered armed and dangerous.

Barrera said in a press release last week that the suspect was clad in a red hoodie and red bandanna at the time of the robbery. The sheriff said there was no further description of the suspect.

According to the press release, authorities received a report of the robbery at 8:37 p.m., and an initial investigation found that the suspect entered the store with a handgun and took cash while holding the clerk at gunpoint.

Barrera did not disclose the amount of cash taken.

The sheriff said investigators reviewed security footage of the incident. Barrera posted screenshots of the footage on Facebook.

“At this time, we don’t have a whole lot else to go on,” he said last week. “We’re asking for the community’s help and any information.”

Those with info are urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421, or, for anonymous tips, call or text TIP411.

The Allensburg First Stop is located on U.S. Route 50 near SR 135 in Western Highland County.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_popo-lightbars-2.jpg

Investigation continues in Allensburg First Stop heist