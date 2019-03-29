Board of elections announces dates, hours

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday, May 7 special election is Monday, April 8.

On April 8 the board of elections will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Voter registration forms are available in the board office, local public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles and county treasurer’s office.

If you are already a registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.highlandcountyelections.com and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County you must be a current resident of the county, 18 years or older, and a U.S. citizen.

If you have questions, contact the board of elections office.

Also, early voting begins Tuesday, April 9. Hours are listed below for municipal elections, primary elections and special elections:

During weeks on, two and three of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except any holiday established by state law) the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.

In week four of voting, the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturday before Election Day, and 1-5 p.m. on the Sunday before Election Day.

On the week of Election Day, hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Monday before Election Day. Any voters in line at the end of those regular business hours must be permitted to cast a ballot.

For more information, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Submitted by Highland County Board of Elections.