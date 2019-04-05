Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 8:13 a.m., Victoria Blackburn, 25, of West Union, was cited for speed.

At 9:43 a.m., Kyra Brown, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 4:55 p.m., Karen Rigsby, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 4:59 p.m., Amber Brown, 34, of Sardinia, was cited for OVI.

At 9:18 p.m., Roger Inlow, 44, of New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENT

At 3:11 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Chillicothe Avenue for a complaint of an intoxicated subject. After an investigation, it was determined that a female was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The female was transported to the Highland County Justice Center without incident.

April 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Smith, 21, of Hillsboro, was issued traffic citations for driving without a license and failure to yield.

INCIDENT

At 6:44 a.m., the police department dispatch received a call from a resident in the 400 block of East Walnut Street. Upon an officer’s arrival it was found that sometime overnight the rear driver’s side window was broken out of a 2007 Envoy. The damage did not appear to be accidental. The incident remains under investigation.

April 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cynthia Bray, 57, of Cincinnati, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant filed by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Bobby Brown, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant filed by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Patricia Santrock, 71, of Hillsboro, was issued a traffic citation for OVI.

April 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 3:03 a.m., David Wisecup, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 9:02 p.m., Shannon Edwards, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 11:20 p.m., Matthew Woods, 25, of New Vienna, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a traffic crash in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Gail Hutchins, 58, of Hillsboro, was traveling southeast when she struck a traffic control marker post causing disabling damage to her vehicle. Hutchins was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMD/Fire District. No citations were issued.