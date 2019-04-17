2 hurt in afternoon wreck at U.S. Route 50/Mad River Road

A two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a sedan Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Mad River Road and U.S. Route 50 in Hoagland injured both drivers and totaled the sedan.

According to Trooper James Brooks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington post, a preliminary investigation indicated Jessica Turner, 23, Hillsboro, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on U.S. 50 and attempted a left turn into a driveway, turning in front of a westbound Kenworth dump truck driven by Darren Knauff, 48, also of Hillsboro.

Upon collision, Turner’s vehicle impacted a nearby guardrail and careened over an embankment into a ditch, he said.

Brooks said that Turner was transported to Highland District Hospital by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel with non-life threatening injuries, and Knauff suffered minor injuries but didn’t require transport to the hospital.

A witness on the scene told The Times-Gazette that the driver of the oncoming Kenworth truck “had no time to stop” when Turner’s car turned into its path, and collided with the same guardrail roughly 50 feet away.

Highland County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Cooper credited the use of seat belts and the deployment of airbags in Turner’s vehicle with preventing serious injury.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on U.S. Route 50 at Mad River Road in Hoagland for some time Wednesday to allow for recovery operations by road crews.

Brooks said Turner will likely be charged with failure to yield.

