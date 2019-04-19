Bainbridge jamborees reunion

Performers from the last five decades at the Paint Valley and Ross County jamborees are coming together for a special reunion performance Saturday, April 27 at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

Organized by Mike and Alma Cutright, the show will feature and all-star band and popular vocalists from years past, according to a news release.

“At age 13, Mike and Alma were early members of the Ross County Jamboree and then later the Paint Valley Jamboree when it moved to the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge,” the news release said. “Mike is longtime veteran of the road, touring with Barbara Fairchild, Roy Clark, George Jones, Johnny PayCheck and Marty Robbins.”

Alma began singing with her sister Cindy as the Ross County Sweethearts, according to the news release. The duo performed with The Osborne Brothers, Tompall and the Glaser Brothers, Connie Smith, Bill Anderson, Steve Lake and the Swingmasters, Kitty Wells, George Morgan, Melba Montgomery, The Adams Brothers, and more.

The band, listed with people they have performed with, includes Mike “Cutty” Cutright on lead guitar; Wayne Hobbs on steel guitar (Jerry Lee Lewis, Don Ho, Marty Robbins, Barbara Mandrell); Dennis McCall on bass (Grand Ole Opry, Barbara Mandrell); Mike Cutright on drums; Shawn Cutright on guitar; Jim Stafford on keys; and John David Call on steel (Pure Prairie League).

Performers include Andrea Call (Wheeling Jamboree Hall of Fame member); Brad Martin (Grand Ole Opry, John Ramey, Noel Haggard); Dayne Puckett (Hee Haw, Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Pride, Merle Haggard, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton); Chubby Howard (Steel Guitar Hall of Fame member); Alma Cutright; Doug Jones (Grand Ole Opry, Little Nashville); Leigh Anne Cooper (2018 Josie nominee); Holiday Parker Soltwedel (Wheeling Jamboree member); Shawn Cutright; Kenny Baum (Paint Valley Jamboree emcee); Tim Villars; Mike Hutchinson (Nashville Palace, Renfro Valley); and more, according to the news release.

Doors and the box office open at 6 p.m. Saturday with the show starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 65 and older and veterans.

Tickets and additional information are online at PaxtonTheatre.org, or by calling 740-634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

In the November election of 1907, the residents of Paxton Township marked their ballots in support of erecting a new township hall on the corner of Main and Maple streets. The new Paxton Township Hall featured a large theatre seating more than 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows and other entertainment. The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 55th continuous season.

Today the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

Early Ross County Jamboree members including Cindy (Smith) Montgomery, Mike Horsley (drums), Dianna Horsley, Herman Griffith, Dave Harden, Mike Cutright, Alma (Smith) Cutright, Janet Walsh, Jack Harden and Rodger Graves are shown in this photograph.

Performers from Paint Valley, Ross County coming together