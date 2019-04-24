Woman flown from scene of SR 138 accident

A New Vienna woman was flown by helicopter from the scene of a crash Wednesday morning in Highland County on SR 138 at the intersection of Mad River Road.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District said it was dispatched to the two-vehicle crash at 7:08 a.m.

Ashley Borrageiro, 20, New Vienna, had stopped at a stop sign while heading south on Mad River Road at the intersection of SR 138. She then proceeded from the stop sign and pulled her 2002 Toyota Prius into the path of a pickup truck driven by Timothy Jodrey, 27, Mount Orab, who was driving eastbound on SR 138, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The state patrol said Jodrey’s pickup truck struck Borrageiro’s vehicle in the passenger side door.

Borrageiro was flown from the scene of the accident by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center in Dayton with nonlife-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

Jodrey refused treatment, according to Paint Creek.

The state patrol said Borrageiro would likely be cited for failure to yield.

