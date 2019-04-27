Trains, scarlet fever and air gun warnings

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported officials were still trying to identify a young man killed by a train near East Monroe.

The Baltimore & Ohio railway depot in Hillsboro became an ice cream dispensary.

Annual spring cleaning was underway in Highland County homes, “and dust and dirt are being put to rout by the vigorous warfare declared by Mrs. Housewife,” said one article.

Young Dewey Miller caught a huge carp that tipped the scales at more than 18 pounds in the Cedar Hole near Rock Mills in the Greenfield area.

A child died of pneumonia after swallowing a set of carpet tacks.

Eight o’clock coffee was 49 cents for a three-pound bag at A&P Food Stores. Potatoes were 29 cents for 10 pound sacks and toilet paper was 23 cents for three rolls.

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported local farmers were “gnashing their teeth a bit these days” because rains had interfered with sowing oats at the usual time.

Two cases of scarlet fever were under quarantine at the order of the health department. The victims were Mary Ellen Martindill, 10, and Betty Cox, 8.

Fifty-six children were born in Highland County in the month of March. Twenty-seven people died.

Sauerkraut was 10 cents at Schaefer’s Super Markets, Vienna sausage was 18 cents, sweet potatoes were 22 cents, kidney beans were 15 cents and tomato puree was 18 cents.

Mayor George McGuire gave two men arraigned on intoxication charges two choices: Serve out a $100 fine in jail or leave town. “The men chose the latter course,” the paper said.

A 2-year-old from Hillsboro suffered cuts on her left hip when she fell on an axe. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Eighty-eight were present for Sunday School in Danville.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported a Greenfield man was found guilty by a jury of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Hillsboro Police Chief W.T. Woolard issued a warning on the use of air rifles within the city, citing ordinances that said no person was allowed to “shoot, force or throw by any means of an air gun or other arm or implement a lead, iron or other hard substance.” The fine was at least $1.

Vandals damaged two tennis nets at Hillsboro High School.

The Colony Theatre, owned by Chakeres at the time, advertised showings of “The Poseidon Adventure.”

Pillows were a buck each at the Hillsboro Dry Goods Store on East Main Street.

Brother Frank Moore was the minister at the Mt. Olive Church of Christ.

Sunday school attendance at Pricetown was 142.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported a man was charged with illegally selling cigarettes in Greenfield.

The future of the old Hillsboro high school/middle school on West Main Street was still being discussed.

Wild turkey season was underway.

Retail gas hit a record $3.50 per gallon as crude oil closed out at $117 for the first time.

In sports, the McClain Lady Tigers beat London 11-1 in six innings in softball action.

Five Hillsboro residents were arrested in a heroin bust as part of a six-week investigation.

A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a car on U.S. Route 50.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education was set to hold a forum to discuss the impact of a failed levy.

A Kentucky man was arrested in Hillsboro for robbing pop machines in several counties in Ohio and Kentucky.

A look back at news items through the years