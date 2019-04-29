2 cited for Hillsboro Walmart fight

One citation apiece was the net result Saturday of an apparent fight between two men in a nail salon at the Hillsboro Walmart.

Rumors circled over the weekend that the store had to be shut down, but Hillsboro Police Department Patrol Officer Brian Butler said Monday that was not the case. Store staff did, however, take some time to clean up blood off the floor, the officer said.

“This was something minor that went too far,” Butler told The Times-Gazette.

According to Butler, a woman was getting a manicure at the salon when Duong Tran, 30, Hillsboro, reportedly became aggressive as he worked on her nails.

Butler said Tran was allegedly “being rough with her hands,” and the woman began to protest. It was then that her son, Keith Ford, 40, also of Hillsboro, stepped in to intervene, Butler said.

A fight ensued that left blood on the floor, according to Butler.

Both men were cited for disorderly conduct, Butler said.

Cops: Altercation left blood on the floor