Discovering of human remains under investigation

Authorities are investigating what led to a pair of bodies from separate incidents being found in Scioto and Pike counties, rexpectively, last week.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Friday on Rarden Creek Road in Rarden.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Danielle E. Campbell of Otway. The name was withheld at the time the body was discovered pending notification of her family, officials said.

Sheriff’s Capt. John Murphy said his office received a 911 call about 10:24 a.m. Friday from an individual reporting they had found what they believed to be human remains on Rarden Creek Road, approximately one mile from SR 73.

Murphy added deputies and detectives responded along with an agent from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. Law enforcement officials were able to confirm the presence of a human body.

According to Murphy, it did not appear the remains had been at their roadside location very long. The body was to be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. While the sheriff’s office released the victim’s name, there was no information given regarding the cause of Campbell’s death. However, Murphy did state the incident does not appear to be a homicide.

Murphy said anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093, adding all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

The Montgomery County Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body found Monday, April 22 in woods off Trego Road in Pike County, according to the office of Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.

The remains were identified as belonging to Shane Walls, 36, of Pike County. Walls was reported missing Feb. 19 to the Pike County sheriff.

He had last been seen on Dec. 9, 2018.

On April 22, the sheriff’s office received a call from a trio of mushroom hunters, who advised they found a bag near Buchanan and Trego roads containing what appeared to be human remains. Pike County investigators Major B. Clemmons and Corporal R. Cottrill responded to the call and located the bag in a wooded area a few yards from Trego Road. Reader also responded to the scene and the county corner was notified.

Officials stated they obtained a search warrant for the collection of the remains and the search and seizure of items in the area needed for evidence purposes. Local law enforcement also called for assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, who later responded to the area as well.

On April 23, Reader, other Pike County law enforcement officials and the two investigating officers attended the autopsy at the Montgomery County Examiner’s Office, where the identity of the remains were positively identified through the use of fingerprints. The next of kin were notified by investigators immediately after the identification was made.

The cause of death remained undetermined as of Friday. Through releases to the media sent out earlier this week, Reader stated a homicide investigation was underway.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information pertaining to the case to call 740-947-2111.

Bodies found in Pike, Scioto counties