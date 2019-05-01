Fire destroys Danville home

A Danville area woman may have escaped a fiery death in a house she had been renting for the last two years at 3951 SR 138 near Landess Road, when it caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kim Pumpelly told The Times-Gazette that normally she would be taking a nap at that time of the day, but decided to mow her yard instead.

“I was mowing and somebody came up behind me and whistled real loud. I thought he was screaming,” she said. “I turned around to see him and he yelled for me to get out of there since my house was on fire.”

Firefighters from Paint Creek Joint EMS Fire District, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District and Sardinia Eastern Joint Fire EMS District were on the scene within minutes of the initial call and found the structure completely engulfed in flames.

In addition to emergency medical personnel, a total of six tanker vehicles were on the scene to knock down the fire, which was brought under control roughly 30 minutes later.

Witnesses at the scene said that the acrid smoke could be smelled as far away in Danville, nearly two miles to the northeast of the blaze, due to strong southwesterly winds that fanned the flames.

State Route 138 was temporarily closed to traffic at the intersection of Landess Road for more than an hour, with personnel from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 office in Hillsboro redirecting traffic.

A person close to the family thought the fire may have been electrical in nature. Pumpelly said it appeared to her that it began near the bedroom where under normal circumstances she would have been sleeping. But no official cause for the blaze has been determined pending an investigation.

