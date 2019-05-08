Highland County commissioners hear recycling update

Clint Davis of the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc., the coordinator of Highland County’s recycling and litter prevention program, on Wednesday updated county commissioners on solid waste activities in the area.

Davis said a special collection event for tires and household electronics will be held from 8 a.m. till noon Saturday, June 8 at the North High Business Center in Hillsboro.

Davis told commissioners that local Boy Scouts have partnered with the event by collecting waste electronics, and requested permission from the commissioners to continue the partnership. The commissioners gave the go-ahead.

Davis also made recommendations for solid waste grants for cleanup endeavors in Highland and Leesburg. Davis suggested commissioners approve $1,350 for a cleanup day in Highland and either $2,691 or $3,361 for Leesburg cleanup activities, depending on whether they deem a leaf blower and power washer to be part of recycling and litter prevention.

Commissioners tabled the matter to gather more information.

Davis also requested a number of transfers within the recycling and litter prevention budget.

Davis thanked students from the Greenfield schools who attended a cleanup event at the Paint Creek State Park dam this week.

Davis said after the meeting that any groups looking for litter cleanup supplies should contact the recycling and litter prevention office at 937-393-3458.

Also Wednesday, Commissioner Jeff Duncan said special fees in lieu of taxes for two large solar projects in Highland County have been approved at the state level.

Duncan and Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said they were “disappointed” that a replacement levy for the county health department failed in the special election Tuesday.

Warner said the board of health will discuss how the levy affects its budget at its next meeting.

The health commissioner also said while there are no reported measles cases in Ohio or Highland County, there are in surrounding states and “chances are, we’re going to see it here.”

The commissioner said local health providers can give information on vaccines for the disease.

