Prison time for taking drugs onto jail grounds

A Hillsboro woman who was indicted this week by a Highland County grand jury has been sentenced to prison in Clinton County for conveying methamphetamine onto a jail grounds.

Antasia Deaton, 30, received a 24-month prison term in Clinton County Common Pleas Court for taking meth onto the premises of the Clinton County Jail on Aug. 26, 2018. It was a third-degree felony offense.

The 24-month prison sentence was agreed upon and recommended by both sides as part of their negotiated resolution of the case. Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated he independently found the term of prison “appropriate and necessary to fulfill the purposes and principles of felony sentencing.”

Court records state that on Dec. 14, 2018, the defendant showed up at her pretrial hearing and then tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Earlier in December, on Dec. 5, 2018, Deaton tested positive for amphetamine, meth, fentanyl and marijuana. She said she used illegal substances prior to being incarcerated, but denied use of illegal substances while incarcerated, according to court records.

This week, Deaton was indicted in Highland County for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony.

Also sentenced in Clinton County was Ashtyn Montgomery, 21. The Greenfield resident was convicted of failing to notify authorities of an address change, and was placed on community controls for two years and given a six-month jail term (with credit for one day served). According to the clerk of courts website, the defendant was released from the custody of the sheriff.

The News Journal in Wilmington contributed to this story.

