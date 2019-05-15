School board sets dates for White’s hearing

Suspended Hillsboro City Schools Choral Director David White says he plans to have a large contingent of supporters on hand when his contract termination hearing is held next month.

During a quick special meeting Wednesday morning, the Hillsboro Board of Education set the dates for White’s hearing to take place June 25, 26 and 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the board offices located at 39 Willetsville Pike, the former site of the high school/middle school.

Superintendent Tim Davis said that contrary to what he assumed earlier this week, the hearing will be open to the public.

“It’s like a legal proceeding, a court hearing basically,” White said Wednesday. “… There will be people who will be invited to be witnesses and essentially be examined and cross examined.”

Davis said the hearing will deal with Ohio Revised Code. He said that at the conclusion of the hearing, an assigned “referee” will submit an opinion on the matter to the school board.

“I plan to be there with a couple hundred of my best friends. There may even be a musical offering,” White said.

At issue is a decision by White on March 28 to have himself and several of his male students get off a tour bus they were on during a board-approved outing in New York City and move a smart car about 12 inches that was illegally parked, blocking their path, and causing a large traffic jam.

The episode was recorded by students on the trip and posted to Facebook.

Davis previously reported that later that day he contacted White by telephone about the event and that during their conversation White said the decision to move the car was poor judgment on his part.

White was left in charge of the trip until in concluded on March 31.

White was placed on paid leave from April 1-3. Davis previously said he met with White on April 3, and that White did not dispute what transpired with the smart car.

Davis said White was placed on non-paid leave following their meeting.

At a school board meeting on April 22, the board voted 3-2 in favor of a motion by Davis to consider the termination of White’s contract.

Board President Bill Myers, Larry Lyons and Beverly Rhoads voted in favor of the recommendation, while Tom Milbery and Jerry Walker voted against it.

The vote was taken after the board deliberated for one hour and 56 minutes in executive session. Most of a standing room only crowd that showed up for the meeting, the vast majority in support of White, waited out the executive session and responded in disapproval after the board’s vote.

At the April 22 board meeting, Davis read a long statement that cited nine incidents he said where the basis for his recommendation to the board.

At its conclusion, Davis’ statement said: “Because of these facts and violations and a general failure to conduct himself in a professional manner that safeguards the safety of students in his care, I believe there is good and just cause for the termination of Mr. White’s employment contract and I recommend, at this time, that the board consider a Resolution of Intention to consider the termination of David White’s employment contract. I also recommend that due to the nature of Mr. White’s actions toward students that Mr. White’s employment contract be suspended without pay effective April 4, 2019 during the pendency of the contract termination process as permitted by O.R.C. §3319.16.”

White said at the April meeting that he had hired a Dayton attorney and planned to file an appeal to the board’s decision.

“No one wants to see me leave and I do not want to leave,” White said at the time. “I want to continue making great music with the children of this community.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

