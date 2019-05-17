Double fatality claims Hillsboro man

A Hillsboro man was reportedly responsible for a two-vehicle collision Thursday that claimed the life of both drivers.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Christopher Holsinger, 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 22 near Clarksville Road in Warren County, near the Clinton County line, around 2:45 p.m. when his vehicle went left of center and struck a 2004 Buick LeSabre, driven by Nancy Barton, 78, of Clarksville, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Holsinger and Barton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to the state patrol.

U.S. Route 22/SR 3 was closed after the accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it cleared the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

Assisting at the scene were the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, including the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and the Wilmington Fire Department.

The wreckage following a two-car double fatality that claimed the life of a Hillsboro man and a Clarksville woman Thursday afternoon near Clarksville is shown in this picture. Courtesy WLWT-TV

Clarksville woman also killed in accident