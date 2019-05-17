Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Wasson, 39, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Phillip Vance, 53, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Emyah Zimmerman, 24, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Levi Merritt, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jennifer Smith, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Lamanda Glenn, 29, of Peebles, was arrested for theft.

May 14-16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Bowling, 41, of Sabina, was arrested on four outstanding warrants, an outstanding trespassing and theft warrant, and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Mason, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Juanita Barnhill, 83, of Seaman, was cited for speed.

Dorothy Arledge, 75, of Seaman, was cited for speed.

Dylan Turner, 19, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired plates.