Memorial Day events

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held across Highland County and nearby as local residents pay tribute to soldiers who paid the ultimate price.

There will be ceremonies in Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Pricetown, Buford, Bainbridge and South Salem.

In Hillsboro, ceremonies will be begin Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Highland County Veterans Memorial on the back side of the courthouse. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Alex Butler. Bleacher seating will be provided.

In addition, the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will fire three-round volleys at the Hillsboro Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

At the courthouse, there will be patriotic music by the Hillsboro High School band, singing by Diane Coffey and possibly a few other features. After the ceremony, everyone is invited to Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 for a light lunch.

Commander Rick Wilkin said the Hillsboro VFW will also host a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. June 14 with refreshments served afterward.

In Greenfield, a May 27 Memorial Day observance will begin at 10 a.m. Those that want to participate in the parade should line up beforehand at the Imagination Kingdom on Fifth Street. Bruce Snavely of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield said the parade will march down Jefferson Street and stop at the City Building, where members of the Greenfield VFW Post will place a wreath at a war memorial. The procession will then proceed to the Greenfield Cemetery where the main ceremony will take place.

The speaker at the cemetery will be Shaun Stevenson. The parade grand marshal will be Ed Robinette, a World War II veteran and Greenfield native.

In Lynchburg, Mayor Terry Burden said the observance will be held Sunday, May 26. He said the Highland Veterans Honor Guard will hold a ceremony in the Mason’s Cemetery at noon, then from about 12:30 to 1 p.m. veterans will be offered pulled pork meals at the veterans memorial in the downtown area.

Burden said the village is starting a new tradition this year where it will honor a veteran each year that has been helpful within the community. This year’s honoree will be John Walker.

In Pricetown, the celebration will be Monday, May 27. The traditional march to the cemetery begins at 10 a.m. Everyone should gather at the Pricetown Church of Christ. Leo Kuhn will be the honored veteran. After the cemetery service, the main program will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. It will feature patriotic music, historical traditions, and the presentation of official honor quilts made by ladies of the church. The guest speaker will be R.D. Hottle, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a construction engineer and demolition specialist. A community meal will begin at noon at the fellowship hall. It is free and open to the public.

In Buford, Glenn Hess will be the speaker for an event that begins at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. The Whiteoak High School Marching Band and Highland County Honor Guard will take part in the observance at the Buford Cemetery. Anyone planning to walk to the cemetery should meet at the parking lot on the former school grounds at 10:45 a.m.

In Bainbridge, an Old Time Memorial Day Parade will begin at 1:45 p.m. Monday, May 27. The event is sponsored by the village, Bainbridge Community Center, Bainbridge Connections and American Legion Post 14.

Anyone wanting to participate in the parade should decorate their bike, tricycle or wagon and line up at Maple and Third streets at 1:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony in the cemetery starting at 2 p.m.

In South Salem, the Memorial Day program will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27. Parade lineup will begin at 1:45 p.m. behind Buckskin Elementary. The speaker will be Master Sgt. John Wilson, the military science instructor at McClain High School. The South Salem United Methodist Church Strawberry Social will start at 3 p.m. at the church. The menu will include creamed chicken, ham sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, perfection salad, cakes, drinks and strawberries.

Dwight Reynolds and Dave Pinney of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 place a wreath at the Highland County Veterans Memorial during past Memorial Day services.

Observances planned across the county and nearby