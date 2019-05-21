Greenfield tax levy still tied

An income tax levy for the Village of Greenfield remained tied in official results released Tuesday by the Highland County Board of Elections, and if the tie holds up in a recount next week, the issue will automatically be defeated, the board of elections said.

The levy is a continuance of an existing 0.125-percent levy for the maintenance, operation, and repair of City Hall, and to stimulate economic development within the village.

On election night, the levy was tied 76 to 76 with two provisional ballots left to be counted. At the BOE’s final count Tuesday, the issue remained tied at 77 to 77, according to a report from the board.

Heather Loudin, deputy director of the board of elections, said an issue can only pass with a majority vote. In the case of two candidates tying, a coin toss is generally used to break the tie, Loudin said, but if issues tie in final counts, they are automatically defeated.

“If an issue ties, it fails,” she said.

One thousand five hundred ballots were cast in the May 7 special election, the board said, representing 5.73 percent of Highland County’s 26,198 registered voters.

In other final counts, an 0.5-mill replacement property tax levy for the Highland County Health Department remained defeated at 860 to 639, as did a 3-mill permanent improvement levy for the Bright Local School School District, which went down 201 to 100.

The health department will have one more chance to pass a levy during the November General Election before a levy passed in 1989 goes off the books.

The Bright Local levy would have cost the owner of property $105 annually for each $100,000 in appraised valuation. But, an 0.5-mill Bright Local property tax levy currently on the books will come off after 2020, reducing taxes for property owners in the school district $17.50 annually per $100,000 in appraised valuation.

BOE: If tie holds at recount, issue will fail