Highland County Memorial Day scenes

Dwight Reynolds place a wreath at the Highland County Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro.

Former U.S. Marine Shaun Stevenson spoke to Monday’s gathering at the cemetery during Greenfield’s Memorial Day ceremony. World War II veteran and grand marshal of the parade, Ed Robinette, is seated third from the right.

The flag is lowered to half-staff during Memorial Day ceremonies in Hillsboro.

The Concerned Veterans of Greenfield fire a 21-gun salute beside the City Building.

Diane Coffey sings the “Star Spangled Banner” in Hillsboro as Alex Butler and Rick Wilkin salute.

The Concerned Veterans of Greenfield pause of a wreath-laying cemetery at the Greenfield City Building.

Gerold Wilkin plays Taps and Dave Pinney of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard stands at attention.

Alex Butler (standing) was the guest speaker at Hillsboro Memorial Day ceremonies. Seated is Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin.