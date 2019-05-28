Three banks sponsor FOB stage, lights and sound

Sponsors for the stage, sound and lights at the 2019 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells are shown in this photograph. Pictured, from left, are Rick Williams, president of the Festival of Bells Committee; Diana Grooms and Amy Hamilton with First State Bank; Denise Fauber and Bertha Hamilton with Merchants National Bank; Heather Cummings and Deb Jones with NCB; and Justin Harsha, vice president of the festival committee. Williams said he wanted to thank all three banks because the stage, sound and lights for the festival are “one of our big, big costs.” This is the third year all three banks have sponsored the stage, lights and sound. The 2019 Festival of the Bells will be held July 4-6 at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

