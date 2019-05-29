Hawk directs $2,500 to L-C Elementary

Highland County farmer Richard Hawk recently directed $2,500 to the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School through America’s Farmers Grow Communities.

“Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School will use the funds to help purchase school supplies, backpacks, clothing and hygiene products as part of our Ready Fest program in August. The Ready Fest program was initiated several years ago to fulfill a need within our community. We wanted to be able to give our students a better start to the school year. Each child who participates receives a new outfit, a backpack full of necessary school supplies, personal hygiene products as well as a voucher for new shoes,” said Angela Godby, Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School principal.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants. Since inception the fund has awarded over $50 million to rural communities. For more information visit AmericasFarmers.com.

Submitted by Angela Allen, America’s Farmers Grow Communities.

Pictured, from left, are Christy Roberts, Ready Fest coordinator; Angela Godby, principal; and Heather Carraher, Ready Fest coordinator. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_LC-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Christy Roberts, Ready Fest coordinator; Angela Godby, principal; and Heather Carraher, Ready Fest coordinator. Submitted photo