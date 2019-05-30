Nominees now total 54

Fifty-four senior student-athletes have been nominated by their coaches for the 10th annual Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award.

The list has been updated from the 34 nominees that were announced last week.

All of them will be recognized at a dinner/banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. All of the student-athletes, and the coaches who nominated them, will be guests of The Times-Gazette at the banquet, where the 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored.

This year’s Times-Gazette Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be announced next week.

There have been 21 student-athletes nominated from Hillsboro High School, 12 from McClain, nine from Whiteoak, seven from Fairfield, four from Lynchburg-Clay and one from the Hillsboro Christian Academy.

Each varsity coach in Highland County was asked to nominate one senior student-athlete for each sport they coached. The student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have participated in at least one sport their senior year — unless they were injured.

At the banquet each of the student-athletes will be honored and receive an award, and one will be named the 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The award comes with a $200 scholarship and a plaque.

The student-athletes nominated so far include:

From Hillsboro — Kenzie Adams, Sydney Bobbitt, Dylan Boone, Deon Burns, Lane Cluff, Quinn Conlon, Logan Crafton, Kailey Dietrick, Lana Grover, Andrew Gunderman, Johanna Holt, Kristin Jamieson, Bailey Lucarello, Molly McCreary, Callan Myers, Brendon Ormes, Brennen Priest, Brian Shanahan, Ethan Watson, Jordan Williamson and Olivia Wilson.

From McClain — Macie Adams, Eric Anderson, Kenzie Hester, Evan Hutchinson, Bryn Karnes, Elizabeth Kegley, Erika Martin, Trevor Newkirk, Reece Schluep, Maddy Stegbauer, Noah Tillis and Kelli Uhrig.

From Whiteoak — Katie Ames, Jacob Campbell, Atlee Carr, Traeton Hamilton, Macy Jo Knoblauch, Hunter Morgan, Hailey Monteith, Ryan Roberts and Gabrielle Tebo.

From Fairfield — Brianna Barnes, Sam Buddlemeyer, Brandston Duffie, Megan Gragg, Zach Ison, Samantha Shepherd and Kaitlin White.

From Lynchburg-Clay — Samantha Kirby, Drew Pitzer, Peyton Scott and Tyler Stevens.

From Hillsboro Christian Academy — Hope Wyckoff.

If for some reason anyone that has been nominated does not appear on the above lists, please contact Jeff Gilliland at The Times-Gazette at 937-402-2522.

The nominees will be judged for The Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award based on their academic and athletic achievements, as well as their community service, according to information provided by their coaches.

The banquet will start with a dinner catered by Andrea Holt with Catering For You. It will be followed by an introduction of the hall of fame inductees, who will each be asked to say a few words. Each of the student-athletes will be recognized, then the winner of the Scholar-Athlete Award will be announced.

The dinner/banquet is open to the public. The student-athlete nominees, the coaches who nominated them and the hall of fame inductees are the guests of The Times-Gazette. Tickets for everyone else are $16 each. To reserve tickets call Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Past winners of the Highland County-Scholar Athlete Award are:

2010 — Andrew Goolsby (Hillsboro) and Cali Hatten (Lynchburg-Clay)

2011 — Aric Carroll (Hillsboro)

2012 — Karen Hilt (Lynchburg-Clay) and Luis Rivas (McClain)

2013 — Morgan Dettwiller (McClain)

2014 — Tara Karnes (McClain)

2015 — Trey Moberly (Hillsboro) and Kiley Sosby (Whiteoak)

2016 — Devin Pierson (Lynchburg-Clay)

2017 — Hannah Binkley (Lynchburg-Clay)

2018 — Britton Haines (Hillsboro)

Last year’s Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees that showed up for the annual dinner/banquet are pictured, along with the hall of fame inductees and some of their family members, at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. This year’s banquet will take place at the same location at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Student-athletes.jpg Last year’s Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees that showed up for the annual dinner/banquet are pictured, along with the hall of fame inductees and some of their family members, at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. This year’s banquet will take place at the same location at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Times-Gazette file photo

Student-athletes, hall of fame inductees to be honored June 13