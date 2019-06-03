SR 72 will be closed two days

Crews from ODOT’s Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility will be replacing a culvert on SR 72 this week, requiring a two-day closure of the route.

On Tuesday, June 4, SR 72 will be closed between SR 28 and Oak Grove Road, just south of the Clinton County line, to replace a deteriorated pipe at the 5.87-mile marker.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday and continue through 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 28, SR 73 and SR 729 in Clinton County.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.