New Vienna woman was still in critical condition

WILMINGTON — The case of a Wilmington man accused of causing a two-vehicle crash that injured a New Vienna woman and her young daughters — nine people total in the two vehicles — will be transferred to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Justin Lemmings, 18 — who was charged with five counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony — waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Lemmings confirmed to Judge Mike Daugherty that he understood what waiving the preliminary hearing meant, and that it was voluntary.

Lemmings is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The case was transferred over on one of the five counts, with the others dismissed in Municipal Court, but to be be considered by a grand jury.

“(All the charges) are important and they will all be considered in common pleas court, but you only have to send one charge to common pleas court and then the grand jury can consider all of the accusations and issue an indictment on all cases,” Daugherty explained.

The crash, which occurred on Tuesday, May 28, involved a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Lemmings and a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Ashley Davis, 33, of New Vienna. Davis is a second-grade teacher in Wilmington.

She remained in Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, the hospital confirmed Tuesday.

A person listed as a witness in the report stated that the Impala operated by Lemmings ran a red light and T-boned the Equinox. Authorities interviewed eight witnesses to the crash.

The injured occupants of the vehicles were transported to Miami Valley Hospital as well as to Clinton Memorial Hospital and to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

