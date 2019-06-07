Hundreds turn out for Merchant’s Bank cookout

Getting things ready for the annual Merchant’s National Bank’s Customer Appreciation Cookout on Friday are, from left, Jim Evans, Jim Vanzant, Paul Pence, Richard Carr, Bill Butler and Amy Davis. Davis said that last year more than 1,000 people enjoyed the bank’s annual thank you to the community. The other photos shows some of the visitors getting their free meals.

Getting things ready for the annual Merchant’s National Bank’s Customer Appreciation Cookout on Friday are, from left, Jim Evans, Jim Vanzant, Paul Pence, Richard Carr, Bill Butler and Amy Davis. Davis said that last year more than 1,000 people enjoyed the bank’s annual thank you to the community. The other photos shows some of the visitors getting their free meals.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Merchants-cook-out-A.jpg Getting things ready for the annual Merchant’s National Bank’s Customer Appreciation Cookout on Friday are, from left, Jim Evans, Jim Vanzant, Paul Pence, Richard Carr, Bill Butler and Amy Davis. Davis said that last year more than 1,000 people enjoyed the bank’s annual thank you to the community. The other photos shows some of the visitors getting their free meals. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette