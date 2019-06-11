Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tad R. Mills, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Phillip M. Davis, 26, of Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dylan M. Harner, 21, of Blanchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tyler A. Grisham, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault and criminal damaging.

INCIDENT

On June 8, the police department responded to the 200 block of North East Street in reference to a male subject carrying a metal pipe. The man was reported to have banged a pipe aggressively on the concrete before walking into the roadway. The man then reached for the door of a Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District vehicle as it was exiting the fire department. The male was identified as Richard Rickman, 36, of Hillsboro. Rickman was taken into custody for menacing and transported to the Highland County Jail.