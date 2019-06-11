Fling Barn rockin’ again

After a two-year hiatus, the rumbling rock beat and the slick, wet echo of guitars will once again be wafting through the southern Highland County countryside. According to the new events coordinator, Libby Ratcliff, the Fling Barn is back, ready to rock, and just as ready to host weddings and special events.

“Bill (DVM William Fling) had it shut down for two years,” she said. “Then I started working for him again and told him ‘Hey, you got this great venue here so let’s open it back up and have an awesome summer with it.’”

The “awesome summer,” as Ratcliff puts it, kicks off Father’s Day weekend with a Saturday night concert June 15 featuring Johnny Fink and The Intrusion, known throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky as the “best kept secret in the Midwest blues scene” among local blues and classic rock enthusiasts, according to the Cincy Blues Society.

They’ll be performing at The Fling Barn from 7-11 p.m., bringing what the society described as a passion for old school classic rock and blues in a “tight three-piece blues unit.”

Ratcliff said doors will open for this and all of the summertime shows at 6 p.m., with food and cocktails available as well, including a new custom-made drink made especially for the Fling barn’s comeback called “the Fling-Back.”

The next event in the 2019 schedule will be July 13 with the 18-piece Monday Night Big Band, which its website described as featuring the music of the greatest sounds from the big band era including the music of Glenn Miller, Woody Herman, Harry James, The Dorsey Brothers, Stan Kenton, Ray Anthony, Les Brown and Count Basie, as well as contemporary sounds.

An all-day event for brides and grooms is set for Aug. 3 in what Ratcliff called the “rock your wedding event,” which will start at 11 a.m. and run through 10 p.m. It will also feature live music throughout the day with four local artists scheduled to perform.

Singer Joey Vasselet, husband and wife duo Honey Hush, and The Pedigos are all scheduled to perform that day, with Johnny Fink and The Intrusion taking center stage again that evening.

“There will probably be around 60 vendors here that day so the public can come by and shop and enjoy as well,” Ratcliff said. “We’re also going to be showcasing a lot of wedding vendors for next year’s brides to come and pick who they’d like doing the catering, their cake, their dresses for the bridesmaids, doing the photography, anything they’d want for their wedding.”

She added that the first 20 brides to register online will receive a free swag bag filled with gifts and promotional items from the various vendors.

Johnny Fink & The Intrusion return on Sept. 21, and on Oct. 19 The Fling Barn will host a season-ending Halloween party, which Ratcliff said will be an adult costume party featuring the high-energy group Rootbound.

The Fling Barn is located at 8200 W. Berrysville Rd., seven miles south of Hillsboro off SR 247 near Folsom.

Ticket prices and event information is online at www.theflingbarn.com or on Facebook, and via email at flingbarn@gmail.com.

Johnny Fink is pictured performing during a past concert at The Fling Barn, south of Hillsboro.

Local venue announces 2019 concert and event schedule