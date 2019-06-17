3rd Comic Con at Hillsboro library

Summer reading may be nearing its halfway point, but the fun at the Hillsboro library is only just getting started.

“We’re excited for this year’s Library Comic Con,” said Sarah Davidson, circulation manager. “This year’s summer reading theme — A Universe of Stories — is perfect for comic con, and we’ve embraced all of our favorite space stories for this event.”

Set for Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the con has an array of activities for all ages.

“Whether you’re a casual fan who likes going to the newest blockbusters, or if you’re a dedicated comic reader, there’s something for everyone,” Davidson said.

The con will include both scheduled and passive activities, including scavenger hunts, games, crafts and contests.

“A full schedule is available at the front desk,” Davidson said. “But a few highlights include a ‘How to Draw’ panel by local author and artist William Roller, Nerd Jeopardy, and Sci-Fi Family Feud.”

Roller has been at the previous library comic cons, Davidson said, adding that patrons always enjoy learning to draw their favorite heroes and villains from him.

“He’s absolutely great,” Davidson said. “He interacts with all of our patrons, discussing the comics and characters and really engaging everyone.”

Davidson also described Nerd Jeopardy, saying that it was a hit during last year’s con.

“We had patrons of all ages playing,” Davidson said. “Our adult patrons enjoyed that many of the questions were actually a challenge.”

If you want to put your nerd knowledge to the test, preregister for jeopardy at the registration table on the day of the con. Spots are limited and are first-come, first-served.

Registration is also required for Sci-Fi Family Feud.

“Patrons have really enjoyed our Family Feud nights,” Davidson said. “So we decided to put a nerdy twist on it.”

She also said that snacks, board games, and coloring sheets will be available in the library’s meeting room. “In case anyone wants to take a break,” Davidson said.

Other activities during the con include: a comic book panel where fans can discuss the hottest comic book topics, Planet Bingo, Yoda puppet and “Groot in a Pot” crafts, sci-fi trivia, Spaceship Scavenger Hunt, and an interactive “Which Green Lantern Are You?” quiz.

“The quiz should be a lot of fun,” Davidson said. “The questions will be set up in the fiction area. Once patrons have answered all of them, they can head back to Green Lantern headquarters and receive material to make their own Green Lantern ring and mask.”

However, according to Davidson, the favorite part of every comic con is the costume contest.

“We have prizes for kid, teen and adult winners,” Davidson said. “It’s always so difficult to decide who wins — we have a lot of creative patrons who really work hard on their costumes.”

Each participant will have the chance to come to the front of the library and show off their costume. Afterward, the winners will be announced, as will the winners for the various other activities.

“Winners must be present to receive their prize,” Davidson said. “If they are not, the prize will go to the next winner.”

She added that prizes range from superhero signs/art to board games to LEGO sets.

“This event is always a ton of fun,” Davidson said. “We look forward to it every year. And, after months of planning, we can’t wait to share it with our wonderful patrons.”

To learn more about this event or other programs at Highland County District Library locations, visit www.highlandcolibrary.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Information for this story was provided by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.

