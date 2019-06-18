Driver flown from scene

A one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon resulted in a Highland County man being transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton via CareFlight helicopter with serious but undisclosed injuries.

According to Trooper Todd Stevens of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mark Thiergartner of Abernathy Road was traveling eastbound on SR 131 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, about one-quarter mile west of Harwood Road, when the truck went off the right side of the roadway and impacted a driveway at 584 SR 131 before becoming airborne and flipping several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a muddy field.

Scattered debris was visible for about 300 feet from where the truck first impacted the driveway to where it eventually landed.

Emergency units from the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District responded to the call, which came in at approximately 2:30 p.m., and had to employ the “Jaws of Life” to extricate Thiergartner from the heavily damaged truck.

Emergency personnel on the scene stabilized Thiergartner’s medical condition before CareFlight medical personnel translated him to an awaiting helicopter.

Cruisers from both the state patrol and Highland County Sheriff’s Office had traffic blocked on SR 131, from Harwood Road to Hughes Road, for about two hours.

“The driver was wearing his seatbelt,” Stevens said. “I believe that’s what saved his life.”

The trooper said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident, and the investigation is continuing.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado rests in a muddy field on SR 131 near Harwood Road following a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Silverado-rollover-crash-18-June-19.jpg A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado rests in a muddy field on SR 131 near Harwood Road following a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette EMTs from the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District assist personnel with CareFlight following Tuesday’s rollover accident on SR 131 near Harwood Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Chopper-at-18-June-19-rollover.jpg EMTs from the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District assist personnel with CareFlight following Tuesday’s rollover accident on SR 131 near Harwood Road. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Highland County man transported to Dayton hospital