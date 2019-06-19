Commissioners proclaim June 17-21 Relay for Life Week

Acknowledging that every family has been directly or indirectly touched by cancer, the Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of June 17-21 as Relay for Life Week during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Shownm, from left, are commissioner Jeff Duncan, RFL Co-chair Angie Moots, volunteers Elizabeth Jarjapka and Kristi Jarjapka, and commissioner Terry Britton.

