Winds, rain topple old cemetery tree

Damaging winds and heavy rains combined to bring down this old tree sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The tree blocked one of the roads that led to the cemetery grounds just past a cemetery building. It didn’t appear that any of the headstones were damaged when the tree gave way.

