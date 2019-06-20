Hillsboro Farmers Market opening day is Saturday

The annual Hillsboro Farmers Market kicks off Saturday and is open to any vendors wanting to offer fresh produce or baked goods to the public.

It will be located on Governor Trimble Place between the Highland County Courthouse and the former fire department building. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Margaret West, a co-organizer of the market along with John Abell, said they will not have a list of vendors until those interested sign-up Saturday. But some of the items expected to be offered include a variety of fresh, local produce, maple syrup, berries, homemade breads, pasta, assorted baked goods, farm fresh eggs, low pasteurized milk, and local fresh cut meats.

“If it’s flea market type stuff, we don’t want that,” West said. “But if it’s any kind of local produce or baked goods, it’s open to anyone.”

The market will run each Saturday, rain or shine, through Oct. 19, although West said some vendors may run short on produce by the beginning of October.

The fee for a booth is $30 for the season. Vendors are responsible for their own tables, canopies, chairs, etc.

West said if someone wants to try selling produce or baked goods for a week or two to see if it’s something they’d like to continue, they will not originally be charged the full price.

Governor Trimble Place will be closed to traffic during market hours, along with a portion of Governor Foraker Place, which West said will be reserved for customer parking.

“It’s to give farmers and others a chance to sell locally grown fresh produce and baked goods to the people in the community,” West said.

Those interested can contact West at westfampro@yahoo.com for application forms. The market also has a Facebook page — @Hillsboroohiofarmersmarket — that provides updated information, events and recipes.

