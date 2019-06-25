First Movie Under The Stars is Friday

The City of Hillsboro’s first summer Friday Movie Under the Stars will be held Friday, June 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the former Hillsboro High School location.

A 2006 version of “Charolotte’s Web” will be the featured movie.

A Walker Farm to Fork food truck will be at the site selling food.

The movie will be shown at the former high school site off of West Main Street where the old high school used to be. The specific location is between the old high school gym and the cafeteria.

“Thank you (Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent) Tim Davis for allowing this space for us – it is a great location,” the City of Hillsboro said in a news release. “We hope all the families in town can walk, ride bikes, or drive over to enjoy a relaxing movie night.”

Submitted by Lauren Walker, administrative receptionist, City of Hillsboro.

