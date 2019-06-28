4th of July plans, old maids and stolen hub caps

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1893, The Hillsboro Gazette reported final arrangements had been made for observance of the Fourth of July parade, predicting it would be one of the grandest celebrations ever seen in the state.

In Lynchburg news, Anna Brockman was home for a fortnight, Frank Bering spent Sunday with his sister in Covington, Ky., and Will Cleveland and about 20 others took advantage of special excursion rates on took a trip to Dayton last week.

The Hillsboro Lumber and Coal Co. advertised great savings and quality on furniture with styles so different from any shown elsewhere “as to arrest attention at once.”

In news from Hollowtown, B.S. Landess and Wm. Custer erected a brick and tile mill, Mrs. Mock and Miss Mattie Wilkin were on the sick list, and A.A. Hall and his brother were in Butler County engaged in farm work.

A 12-acre tract of land was being auctioned off at a sheriff’s sale and was located beginning at a white oak and gum tree on the west corner of Henry Miller’s land, thence north to a gum and dogwood tree, then to a stone on the northwest corner of Mr. Gotherman’s land, finally to an oak tree recently hit by lightning. It could be bought for $382 cash day of sale.

Henry Horseman, who was 22 and from New Vienna, was killed by a B & O train Friday at 9 p.m., but his body wasn’t found until 10 a.m. the next day. The paper said he was badly injured and most likely bled to death beside the track.

This week in 1914, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported that 112 gallons of black heart cherries had been picked from a tree at the old Kester farm between Samantha and Careytown, with an additional 50 gallons still left to pick.

An important meeting of the Business Man’s Association was scheduled for 7:30 Friday night at the Highland County Courthouse, with the purpose of discussing a proposed new bond levy for a high school.

In Leesburg news, R.T. Leaverton and his wife, accompanied by John Sollars and his wife, of Centerfield, motored to Dunn’s Chapel last Sunday afternoon and were the guests of M.P. Morrow and his wife.

H.R. Barrett in Leesburg advertised the new 1914 Maxwell “25” for only $750 complete. Barrett claimed it was the best automobile buy in the country for the money.

Ed Milburn of Marshall, the 18-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Milburn, accidentally shot himself Sunday afternoon while cleaning a .32 caliber revolver. While the wound wasn’t fatal, Milburn was found by a neighbor and had to be helped back to his home until a physician arrived to dress the wound.

The Old Maid’s Convention given by the WCTU of New Market Thursday night as a big success, the paper reported. The music was provided by the All-Star Male Quartette of West Union, described as “fine, manly young fellows.”

The Patterson Commencement was announced for July 3 at New Petersburg at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Shriver giving the invocation and the program under the direction of D.A. McCall, teacher.

In the classifieds, an ad was placed for a young canary bird that was a good singer. If you have one to sell, contact the Dispatch office.

This week in 1959, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported an 18-year old boy was killed at a Greenfield wrecking yard when a bumper jack slipped. Charles Newland of Bainbridge died when the 1949 Mercury he was taking the exhaust manifold from crushed his skull and chest.

Richard “Skip” Pulliam of Woodland Drive in Hillsboro, formerly superintendent of the Belfast School, was named county supervisor by the Highland County Board of Education.

Meanwhile, another educator was calling it quits after 40 years in the classroom. Ralph McClure retired from his position as superintendent at the Whiteoak school in Mowrystown, and told the paper that farming and “a little fishing” would be occupying his days from now on.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Shaefer’s Super Market in Hillsboro had everything needed for picnicking and grillouts. Reynolds charcoal briquettes, the 10-pound bag was 85 cents, plastic knives, forks and spoons were packs of 10 for a dime, and charcoal lighter was 29 cents for a pint can.

Albers reminded customers to save S & H Green stamps, and that shoppers could get them at Albers at no extra cost. It said it took only 1,200 stamps to fill up an S & H savings book.

Ralph Henselman Tire Service, 951 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, reminded drivers to not take chances with their tires when on the new “turnpikes,” and they could get the world’s first “turnpike tested” tires, the Goodyear all-weather tire, for $12.95, mount and balance included.

Sheriff Walt Reffitt reported that a pair of hubcaps were stolen from a 1957 Studebaker parked at the Sunnyside Inn in Allensburg between 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

This week in 1997, the Hillboro Times-Gazette reported on a $3 million approval for a sewer project near Rocky Fork Lake, with State Sen. Doug White and State Rep. Dennis Stapleton seeking the funding at the request of the Highland County commissioners.

The Highland House Museum was planning to host a Civil War display on July 4 featuring artifacts and memorabilia of what the courthouse monument calls “The War of the Rebellion” during the Festival of the Bells.

A local teen was named a state 4-H ambassador during special ceremonies held in Columbus the previous week. The paper reported that Lindsey Layne was officially honored during the 1997 4-H Ohio Youth Expo held at Ohio State University.

Even if it was a little late, Students of the Month for April 1997 appeared in the paper representing Greenfield Elementary School, and as a reward for being named, each student was invited to have lunch with their principal at Frisch’s.

Hillsboro Post 129 was in the middle of a losing streak, dropping four out its last five games, but still managing to stay eight games above .500 and in contention for a South Central Ohio League title. Despite the run of bad luck, the team was still 18-10 overall with a 9-2 mark in the SCOL.

