Garden club landscaping awards

The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, have announced their 2019 Landscaping Winner Selections. This year’s awards were given to residence and businesses in Greenfield.

In the Community Category — Greenfield Public Library at 1125 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

In the Residence Category — Bonnie and David Clyburn at 534 Jefferson St., (boxed Martha Washington Geraniums), Greenfield; and Brenda and Paul King at 812 Jefferson St. (sculptures, working water features and ground stone designs), Greenfield.

In the Commercial Category — McDonald’s Rose Garden, 223 Jefferson St., and Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, 380 Jefferson St., both in Greenfield.

These recognized promoters of beauty will receive a framed certificate thanking them for making the community most enjoyable to the senses.

All interested gardeners are welcomed to attend the club’s July potluck at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the Katherine Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Nancy Baldwin, Hillsboro Garden Club.